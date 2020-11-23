Tuesday, November 24, 2020
     
  5. HM Amit Shah flags off mobile RT-PCR lab in Delhi

HM Amit Shah flags off mobile RT-PCR lab in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off a mobile RT-PCR lab on November 23 at ICMR headquarters in Ansari Nagar.
Amit Shah Mobile RT-PCR Lab Delhi Ansari Nagar Harsh Vardhan

