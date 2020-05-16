India COVID-19 positive cases rise to 85,940
Coronavirus themed graffitis in UP's Aligarh alert locals to 'Stay Home' amid lockdown
We are sending a lot of ventilators to India: Donald Trump
Recommended Video
Coronavirus themed graffitis in UP's Aligarh alert locals to 'Stay Home' amid lockdown
Former K'taka minister booked for lockdown violation, calls it politically motivated
Top News
Coronavirus recovery rate in India crosses 35% fatality rate stands at 3.2%
Coronavirus cases in India near 86,000-mark; deaths at 2,752. Check state-wise list
US to donate ventilators to India, cooperate on COVID-19 vaccine development: Trump
Two trucks collide in UP's Auraiya, 24 migrant labourers dead
Top cigarette maker claims to have developed coronavirus vaccine, says it's ready for human trials
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Latest News
EXCLUSIVE: Swami Ramdev shares yogasanas and medicines to treat the problem of infertility
'Realize how my comments could damage Windies cricket': Gayle issues statement on Sarwan rant
Akshay Kumar donates 500 wristbands to Nashik Police to detect COVID-19 symptoms
Anurag Kashyap reviews Paatal Lok, says 'my filmmaker’s heart is full of joy'
Myanmar hands over 22 known terrorists to India
Learn from Swami Ramdev says yoga and medicines are best way to get rid of the infertility problems
24 labourers killed, several injured after 2 trucks collide in UP's Auraiya
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Saturday, May 16, 2020
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Coronavirus in Bihar: 15 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 1,033
Yogi govt suspends 2 SHOs after 24 labourers killed in road accident in UP's Auraiya
Form medical board to decide minor's pregnancy termination: Bombay High Court
MP govt declares nine districts COVID-19 free
L&T Finance Holdings Q4 net profit declines 30 per cent to Rs 385 crore
Top 10 states account for 80 pc of under-construction NH projects hit due to COVID-19: Report
Nothing new in Centre's announcement of more money to states for migrant workers welfare: Vijayan
Yes Bank offers COVID-19 health cover for fixed deposits over Rs 1 lakh
COVID-19: Maruti rolls out standard operating procedures for service centres
Shah Rukh Khan shares lockdown lessons and flaunts his salt and pepper look amid lockdown
Milind Soman asks Instafam 'beard or no beard', wife Ankita comes up with cute reply
Kangana Ranaut's old photos from her hostel days go viral. Seen yet?
Shraddha Kapoor supports #LockdownZoos initiative: Animals have feelings just like us
'Steve Waugh easily the most selfish cricketer I ever played with': Shane Warne
Premier League footballer flies out of UK, hosts sex party in France amid lockdown: Report
Playing in empty stadiums 'pretty similar to County cricket', says James Anderson
Sports fraternity looks with hope as Bundesliga begins today
Facebook buys GIF company GIPHY so that users send GIFs easily
Microsoft, UnitedHealth introduce COVID-19 screening app
GTA 5 available for free on Epic Games Store: How to download
OnePlus 8 Pro's 'X-Ray Vision' can see through clothes, plastic: Know what it means
Jio Rs. 999 prepaid plan announced: Validity, benefits and more
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
'Antiviral drug 'Interferon' can help speed up COVID-19 recovery'
Coronavirus Pandemic planning becomes political weapon as deaths mount
China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing for infections
Health is 'investment in our collective future': WHO chief
Don't want to talk to Xi Jinping right now, says President Trump
Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani) May 16, 2020: Check out what stars have in store for you today
Vastu Tip: Never keep mirror in south and west direction
Lord Badrinath temple all set to open tomorrow morning with grand flower decorations
Aerobics at any age a super treat for your brain
Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings success and fame. Know why