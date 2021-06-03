Thursday, June 03, 2021
     
  5. Ground Report | Spitting in Mumbai can now cost you Rs 1200

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to steeply increase the amount of fine for spitting in public to Rs 1,200 from the current Rs 200.
