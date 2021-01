GB Students protest after government cancels exam citing COVID surge

A large number of students in Pakistan occupied Gilgit Baltistan took to streets after the administration postponed their exam at the last moment citing a surge in the Corona virus infections. They shouted slogans against the government which they accuse of incompetence, corruption and nepotism. Students call the postponement a conspiracy as the schedule for the exams was released only a few days back when the COVID situation was no different. They say the authorities took the decision at the eleventh hour only to include their own candidates who might not have been able to apply in the first round.