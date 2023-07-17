Monday, July 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Fatafat 50: Watch 50 big news of 17 July, 2023

News Videos

Updated on: July 17, 2023 21:30 IST

Fatafat 50: Watch 50 big news of 17 July, 2023

Bangalore Opposition Meeting: Big meeting of opposition in Bangalore. 26 parties participated. Sonia Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Mamta Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal present
Fatafat 50 Opposition Meeting Bangalore PM Modi Delhi Flood Rahul Gandhi 17 July 2023

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News