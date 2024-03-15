Saturday, March 16, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Fatafat 50: Bihar cabinet expansion; Nitish Kumar inducts 21 new ministers

News Videos

Updated on: March 15, 2024 23:32 IST

Fatafat 50: Bihar cabinet expansion; Nitish Kumar inducts 21 new ministers

Expansion of Nitish cabinet in Bihar...21 ministers took oath...12 became ministers from BJP and 9 from JDU...6 became ministers for the first time.
Pm Modi Hyderabad Visit Today Live Fatafat 50 Arvind Kejriwal Amit Shah Congress Vs Bjp Mamata Banerjee Fatafat 50 India Tv Fatafat 50 News India Tv P

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement