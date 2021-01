Farmers Tractor rally: Protesters enter Delhi's Red Fort, wave their flags from the ramparts

Security personnel tried to convince farmers to stick to the decided plan, but they did not relent and forced their way into the city. Tractors bearing flags were seen, along with men and women dancing on dhols, and locals on both sides of the road showering petals on cavalcades. Farmers also held their tractor parade in other parts of the country as they intensified their agitation against the three contentious farm laws.