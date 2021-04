Easter: Devotees gather at church in Kerala's Kottayam to offer midnight prayers

Devotees gathered to offer Easter midnight prayers at a church in Kerala's Kottayam on April 03. The holy day of Easter is celebrated with joy and pride by Christians all over the world and is considered one of the most auspicious days for the community. It marks Jesus Christ's resurrection. The day marks the triumph of Christ over death and this also makes him the 'Son of God'. The day is celebrated with pomp and grandeur every year.