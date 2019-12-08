Sunday, December 08, 2019
     
Delhi cops arrest factory owner after massive fire claims 43 lives

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 08, 2019 18:48 IST ]

Delhi Police have now arrested Rehan, the owner of the building where a fire broke out earlier today, claiming lives of 43 people. A case has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code against him.

