Updated on: October 12, 2021 16:27 IST

Covid: Expert panel recommends emergency use Covaxin for 2-18 age group

An expert panel of the Central Drug Authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the 2 to 18 years age group with certain conditions. With this, Covaxin becomes the first COVID-19 vaccine that can be administered to children in India.