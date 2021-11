Updated on: November 03, 2021 22:00 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai: Big news ahead of Diwali, Covaxin approved by WHO

Today is a big day for 137 crore Indians. The indigenous 'Made in India' vaccine - Covaxin has been approved by WHO. This is the biggest good news before Diwali. Some people are still avoiding the vaccine. However, this is the biggest present ahead of Diwali.