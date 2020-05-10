Monday, May 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. COVID-19: 'Shramik Special train' reaches MP's Chhatarpur Railway Station from Delhi

News Videos

COVID-19: 'Shramik Special train' reaches MP's Chhatarpur Railway Station from Delhi

A 'Shramik Special train' with 1190 passengers onboard reached Chhatarpur Railway Station on May 10 from Delhi. Special arrangements have been made for the checkups and testing of the passengers.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X