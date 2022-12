Updated on: December 10, 2022 21:00 IST

Congress Picks Sukhvinder Sukhu as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; to Take Oath on Dec 11

Himachal Pradesh CM: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who headed the Congress campaign committee in Himachal Pradesh will be the next chief minister, the party announced on Saturday. Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly, will be the deputy chief minister, the party said after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).