  5. CM Kamal Nath turned MP into private limited company: BJP MLA

CM Kamal Nath turned MP into private limited company: BJP MLA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vishvas Sarang said that Madhya Pradesh Cheif Minister Kamal Nath has turned the state in a 'private limited company'.

