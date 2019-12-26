Thursday, December 26, 2019
     
CAA protests: UP police hunts for perpetrators of violence, two SDFI workers held in Meerut

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 26, 2019 17:11 IST ]
As city after city in Uttar Pradesh burns over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, till now over 1000 have been sent to jail. The government is also expected to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against agitators.
