Wednesday, December 25, 2019
     
  5. Army officer killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K’s Rampur

Army officer killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K’s Rampur

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 25, 2019 20:43 IST ]

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the army was killed on Wednesday in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.

