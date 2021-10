Updated on: October 25, 2021 7:19 IST

Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of development projects in Srinagar

On a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Srinagar today. On his first visit to the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, Shah on Sunday visited forward areas at the Makwal border in Jammu and Kashmir with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.