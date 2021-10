Updated on: October 31, 2021 10:20 IST

Amit Shah addresses 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' event in Gujarat's Kevadia

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia. Shah presided over the 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' (National Unity Day) function at Kevadia where he also paid floral tribute to Sadar Patel's 182-metre-tall statue.