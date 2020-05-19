Tuesday, May 19, 2020
     
  5. 3 labourers killed, 12 injured after vehicle carrying them overturned in UP's Mahoba

3 labourers killed, 12 injured after vehicle carrying them overturned in UP's Mahoba

Three migrant labourers were killed and over 12 sustained injuries after a DCM vehicle carrying them overturned on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway, on May 18.

