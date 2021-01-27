Wednesday, January 27, 2021
     
  Swami Ramdev shares effective treatment for people suffering from lung and throat cancer

Swami Ramdev shares effective treatment for people suffering from lung and throat cancer

Many people are facing lung and throat cancer problems. According to Swami Ramdev, such patients should doKapalbhati, Anulom-Vilom daily for one hour.
