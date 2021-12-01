Wednesday, December 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • GST mop up in November at over Rs 1.31 lakh crore, up from Rs 1.30 lakh crore in October
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Know from Swami Ramdev Yogasan, Pranayama and medicines to strengthen lungs

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: December 01, 2021 11:08 IST

Know from Swami Ramdev Yogasan, Pranayama and medicines to strengthen lungs

When the capacity of the lungs increases. Therefore, know from Swami Ramdev how to take care of lungs amidst increasing pollution.
Lungs Cancer Air Pollution Yoga For Lung

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News