Updated on: October 23, 2021 12:20 IST

Frozen shoulder, pain & swelling in knees? Learn how to control Arthritis from Swami Ramdev

With the onset of winter, joint pain starts bothering. This problem is more common in the elderly. In such a situation, if you do yoga regularly, then your bones will become strong and you will get relief in joint pain. Know ways to control Arthritis from Swami Ramdev.