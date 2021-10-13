Wednesday, October 13, 2021
     
Effective yogasanas for women to make themselves fit and strong

If women want to make themselves strong, then they should include these yogasanas such as Dibankasana, Sheershasan, Vakrasana Vrikshasana and others along with Surya Namaskar in their routine.
