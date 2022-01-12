Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
Updated on: January 12, 2022 12:20 IST

Are you a patient of BP or diabetes? Try these yogasanas from Swami Ramdev for relief

People are falling prey to BP and diabetes at a young age and the lungs are also getting worse. Know the yogasanas from Swami Ramdev that are an effective way to beat these diseases.
