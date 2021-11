Updated on: November 25, 2021 19:41 IST

Kurukshetra: Farmers' protest and CAA protest to go hand-in-hand ahead of 2022?

The farmers haven't decided to leave the borders of Delhi and a second front of CAA and NRC seems already in progress. Owaisi once again warned against CAA and NRC in his rally in Jaunpur today. Is PM Modi about to face a two-front challenge ahead of the 2022 elections? Watch Kurukshetra with Saurav Sharma.