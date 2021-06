Haqikat Kya Hai | Truth behind alleged mock drill in Agra hospital that killed 22

A prominent private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Agra was closed by authorities on Tuesday after its owner was allegedly caught on audio bragging about how the hospital shut off oxygen supply on April 27 for five minutes in a "mock drill" amid what the owner purportedly claimed was an acute shortage of oxygen at his hospital during a raging Covid surge in the western UP town, and elsewhere in the state.