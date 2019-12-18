Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Mardaani 2 actress Rani Mukerji reveals how she deals with eve-teasers

Entertainment Videos

Mardaani 2 actress Rani Mukerji reveals how she deals with eve-teasers

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 16:14 IST ]

At a recent event, Rani Mukerji was asked if she had faced eve-teasing or abuse, and how she dealt with people who misbehaved with her.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoSC dismisses death-row convict's review petition, Nirbhaya's mother says she is happy Next VideoKumar Sanu urges fans to subscribe to India TV Showbiz  