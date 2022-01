Updated on: January 29, 2022 15:00 IST

Chunav Manch 2022: Swatantra Dev Singh slams Akhilesh Yadav for his statement on Jinnah

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh accused Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Sardar Patel. He talks about Jinnah on Patel Jayanti. People will not forgive such leaders and teach them a befitting lesson. Akhilesh Yadav is facing criticism from the BJP leaders for his comments wherein he called Pakistan a 'political enemy'.