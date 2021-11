Updated on: November 30, 2021 9:39 IST

Visit a Siddh temple of Hanuman ji today

This temple is in Patna, the capital of Bihar. This temple of Veer Mahavir, built right in front of Patna railway station, is said to be very perfect. Every year lakhs of pilgrims visit this temple. This Mahavir temple comes in second place for most visits in North India.