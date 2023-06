Updated on: June 14, 2023 12:58 IST

Bihar Mahagathbandhan: Bihar's grand alliance broke before opposition unity, Nitish got a big blow!

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is engaged in uniting the opposition parties before the Lok Sabha elections, has suffered a major setback. Santosh Suman Manjhi, a minister in his government and son of Jitan Ram Manjhi, has resigned from the cabinet.