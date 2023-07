Updated on: July 13, 2023 23:56 IST

Fatafat 50: Watch Top 50 News Of The Day

1. Lathicharge in the assembly march in Patna...Police chased and thrashed...BJP leader Vijay Singh died. 2. PM Modi on a two-day visit to France... Welcomed with guard of honor in Paris.. Slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai raised even outside the hotel. 3. Yamuna in Delhi is about 3.5 meters above.