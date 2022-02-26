Saturday, February 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. Vastu Shastra: Things to keep in mind while building a shop

Astrology Videos

Updated on: February 26, 2022 16:16 IST

Vastu Shastra: Things to keep in mind while building a shop

According to Vastu Shastra, the East, North and Northeast directions should be chosen for the entrance to the shop.
Horoscope Daily Horoscope Aaj Ka Rashifal In Hindi Astro Videos Indu Prakash

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News