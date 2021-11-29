Monday, November 29, 2021
     
Updated on: November 29, 2021 10:22 IST

Know when is the auspicious time to start a new business

Today is not a good time to start a new business. Now this Muhurta will be from 7.01 am to 9.54 am on 6th December in the morning.
Shubh Muhurat Shubh Muhurat 29 November Monday Shubh Muhurat Bhavishyavani Acharya Indu Prakash

