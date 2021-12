Updated on: December 24, 2021 10:28 IST

Know the special significance of today's date from Acharya Indu Prakash

Today is Panchami Tithi and Friday of Paush Krishna Paksha. Panchami date will remain till 7.34 pm today. After that Shashthi Tithi will take place. Starting from 11:24 am today, Preeti Yoga will remain till 10.22 am tomorrow.