Updated on: November 16, 2021 11:59 IST

Know about the ancient Nagnechi temple of Bikaner

This temple was built by Rao Jodha, the founder of Jodhpur. Established in Bikaner, about 90 km from Jodhpur, the idol of the goddess was installed in this temple by Rao Dhuhad, a descendant of the Rathores, in the middle of the 13th century.