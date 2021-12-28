Tuesday, December 28, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Govt gives emergency use authorization approval to COVID19 vaccines Covovax, Corbevax and Anti-viral drug Molnupiravir
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. How to get relief in stomach cancer through yoga, know from Swami Ramdev

Astrology Videos

Updated on: December 28, 2021 10:59 IST

How to get relief in stomach cancer through yoga, know from Swami Ramdev

According to Swami Ramdev, Manduk posture, Shashakasana and Pawanmuktasana provide relief in stomach cancer. Know other remedies for stomach cancer from Swami Ramdev.
Swami Ramdev Baba Ramdev Yogasana Yoga For Winters

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News