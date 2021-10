Updated on: October 28, 2021 9:35 IST

Ahoi Ashtami Vrat: Do these measures for good health of children

Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated for the sake of children. On this day mothers observe a fast for the happy life, prosperity and long life of their children. If you want to ensure the good health of your child, then at the time of Ahoi Puja, five whole turmeric lumps should be eaten in front of the Mother Goddess. After worshiping the Goddess, lift the lump of turmeric and donate it in a temple.