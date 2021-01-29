29 Jan 2021: Know today's auspicious time from Acharya Indu Prakash
Visit Baba Kali Kamli Mandir located in Kurukshetra, Haryana
People with S name letter will progress in business, know about others
Moolank 1 people to have good family relations, know about others
President lauds Modi govt's farm laws, says 'many parties backed reforms in past' | LIVE
Nation expects discussions, says PM Modi on day 1 of Budget Session
Farmers' Protest: Situation normal at Ghazipur border, 'excess force' removed after midnight
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman to present Economic Survey 2020-21 today
India's vaccine production capacity is best asset world has today: UN Chief
Rajasthan government cuts VAT on petrol, diesel by 2 per cent each
Opinion | Farmer leaders now stand completely discredited
'Still have aspirations to play white-ball cricket for Team India': Cheteshwar Pujara
Shah Rukh Khan's latest picture breaks the internet. Fans call him 'most handsome man'
Anup Jalota shares interesting photo with Arun Govil aka Ram from Ramayan
This decade is very important for the bright future of India: PM Modi at the Parliament
Khalistan sympathisers behind Delhi rampage
Delhi Police detain 15 more for their suspected involvement in the violence during the farmers' tractor parade
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Friday January 29, 2021
Budget 2021: 18 opposition parties to boycott President Kovind's joint address
CBI raids 20 godowns in Punjab, Haryana
Insult of tricolour and Republic Day very unfortunate, says President Kovind
India reports 18,855 new COVID cases, 163 deaths in a day. Check state-wise tally
UP: Mob sets police outpost on fire after woman dies in accident
Bigg Boss: Vikas Gupta's mother reacts after his shocking claims that his family wants his property
Disha Patani shares throwback pictures with Jackie Chan as 'Kung Fu Yoga' completes 4 years
David Warner dances to Ayushmann Khurrana's popular song, shares hilarious fan-made video
L&T bags an up to Rs 2,500-cr contract for Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train
Sensex rebounds over 400 pts tracking Asian peers; Nifty above 13,900
India needs bold, multifaceted policy response to secure robust economic recovery: IMF
IND vs ENG: Panesar chooses three key players for India in upcoming series; omits Kohli, Bumrah
IND vs ENG: 'I've played lots of IPL here but..': Archer reveals 'challenges' ahead of Test series
On this day in 2006: Irfan Pathan creates world record with Test hat-trick against Pakistan | Watch
Premier League: Liverpool beat Tottenham 3-1 to revive faltering title defence
WhatsApp chats can now be imported to Telegram: Here's how
WhatsApp to get biometric authentication for desktop version: All you need to know
Redmi 8, Redmi 8A start receiving Android 10-based MIUI 12 update
Apple to produce iPhone 12 series in India this quarter: Report
Bumble will now ban users who try to body shame others
TS Inter Exam 2021 Date Sheet Released: BIE Telangana intermediate exams to be held from May 1
Full day classes for 9,10, PUC students in Karnataka from February 1
Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021: Karnataka Class 10 board exam to be held from June 14
Colleges in Meghalaya to reopen on February 1
CBSE to announce Class 10, 12 exam schedule on February 2: Pokhriyal
Spotted! Alia Bhatt makes a statement at airport; Sara, Khushi Kapoor & others clicked at gym
Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli, Shanaya Kapoor enjoys night out together; see pics
Mayhem on Delhi roads as farmers deviate from designated route | IN PICS
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal head back to Mumbai after their Alibaug wedding; check pics
#VarunKiShaadi: Varun Dhawan ties the knot with Natasha Dalal; check unseen pictures
Horoscope Today, Jan 28: Leo people will get the result of hard work, know about other zodiac signs
It's official, Sabyasachi Mukherjee sells 51% stake to Aditya Birla Fashion
Vastu Tips: Do not keep these things in your wallet for prosperity
Republic Day Special Recipes: Dive into patriotic spirit with these tricolor dishes
Vastu Tips: Use this salt to resolve disagreements between husband and wife at home
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 25 HIGHLIGHTS: Rakhi Sawant's 'love' gimmick for Abhinav leaves Rubina furious
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sidharth Shukla grill contestants, Sonali Phogat gets eliminated
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 20 HIGHLIGHTS: Devoleena & Nikki Tamboli indulge in a war of words
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 19 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 18 HIGHLIGHTS: Eijaz Khan bids goodbye to reality show, Devoleena becomes his proxy