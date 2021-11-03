Updated on: November 03, 2021 22:49 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: PM Modi announces a big 'Diwali gift' for nation ahead of Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a Diwali gift to the people of the country. Diesel and petrol will be cheaper from tomorrow. Where petrol will be cheaper by Rs 5, diesel will be sold Rs 10 cheaper per litre from tomorrow. PM has drastically cut excise duty on petrol and diesel as well. Along with this, the central government has appealed to the state governments to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel. Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.