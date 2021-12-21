Tuesday, December 21, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Omicron: 11 more patients found infected in Maharashtra
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Aaj Ki Baat Video
  5. Aaj Ki Baat : Pakistan’s fake news factory exposed, India blocks 20 Pakistani YouTube channels and 2 websites

AAJ KI BAAT Videos

Published on: December 21, 2021 23:07 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : Pakistan’s fake news factory exposed, India blocks 20 Pakistani YouTube channels and 2 websites

The government of India on Monday blocked 20 YoubTube channels and two websites in a closely coordinated effort between intelligence agencies and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The channels and websites were spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news on the internet.
Aaj Ki Baat Youtube Websites Banned Youtube Channels Banned

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News