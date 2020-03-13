Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Where should your money go?

Here's how the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max competes against the Realme 6 Pro and Poco X2.

Xiaomi has just launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The new mid-range smartphone goes head to head against the recently launched Realme 6 Pro and the Poco X2. While these smartphones share a few things in common like four cameras at the back, side-mounted fingerprint scanners and more, they do have a lot of difference under the hood. So, here's a quick comparison of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max against the Realme 6 Pro and Poco X2.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Realme 6 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor whereas the Snapdragon 730G lies in the heart of Poco X2. All of these smartphones come with up to 8GB of RAM. While the Redmi and Realme smartphones max out at 128GB storage, the Poco X2 also comes with 256GB storage as an option. However, all three smartphones accept storage expansion through a microSD card. Unlike the Poco, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Realme 6 Pro allow two SIM cards and a microSD card at the same time.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme 6 Pro and Poco X2 run Google's Android 10 operating system with custom UI skins layered on top. As for the battery capacities, the Realme 6 Pro lacks behind with a 4,300mAh battery whereas Poco X2 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max get 4,500mAh and 5,020mAh batteries, respectively. Redmi also takes the lead with the bundled charger as it comes with a 33W fast charger whereas the Realme and Poco smartphones get 30W and 27W chargers, respectively.

On the optics front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Realme 6 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 64MP+8MP+12MP+2MP quad-camera setup. As for the Poco X2, the phone features a similar camera setup as compared to the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max but replaces the 5-megapixel macro lens for a 2-megapixel one.

For selfies, the Redmi Note 9 Pro wins the megapixel race with 32MP punch hole camera. Realme 6 Pro and Poco X2 get dual punch-hole design and feature 16MP+8MP and 20MP+2MP selfie camera setups respectively.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Design and Display

The three smartphones take a very different approach when it comes to design. While the Realme 6 Pro uses a lightning strike design making the phone stand out, the Poco X2 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max flaunt a very basic yet reflective design. Realme 6 Pro features a quad-camera setup in a verticle design on the top left corner at the back whereas the camera setup on the Poco aligns in the middle. The Redmi Note 9 Pro stands out with a square camera design in the centre.

Realme 6 Pro flaunts lightning design.

Upfront, all three smartphones feature a punch-hole design but they still manage to look different. Realme 6 Pro and Poco X2 get dual punch-hole cameras on the front placed on the top left and right corners, respectively. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, on the other hand, gets a centrally located punch hole camera similar to the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite smartphones.

As far as the display panels are concerned, the Poco X2 takes a clear win here using a 120Hz high refresh rate panel. While the Realme 6 Pro still impresses most of us with a 90Hz panel, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max just feels outdated with a 60Hz panel. In terms of resolution, all three smartphones feature the same fullHD+ resolution allowing users to stream Netflix content in full HD.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Price and Availability

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively. On the other hand, the recently launched Realme 6 Pro comes with a starting price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant. The phone also comes in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB configurations priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively. As for the Poco X2, the smartphone is available at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB+64GB variant. While the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999, the top tier 8GB+256GB variant will set you back Rs. 19,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Which one should you pick?

Poco X2 sports a quad-camera setup at the back.

In my opinion, if you are a bit flexible with your budget, you should grab the Poco X2 at Rs. 15,999. However, if you are sitting on a very tight budget of Rs. 15,000 then you should opt for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. However, for the Redmi smartphone, you will need to wait until it goes on sale. As far as the Realme 6 Pro is concerned, though it is a great device, it feels short in front of the Poco X2 and carries a higher price tag. Unless you hate MIUI or you are a hardcore Realme fan, you should avoid picking up the Realme 6 Pro.