5 wireless mouse and keyboard combos you can buy for under Rs 2,000

Wireless technology has become a necessity, and a wireless keyboard and mouse combo can be a great addition to your home or office setup, providing convenience and comfort while working. The market is flooded with numerous options, and it can be a daunting task to choose the right one that fits your budget and needs.

Here is a list of the 5 best wireless mouse and keyboard combos available for under Rs 2,000. These combos come with a range of features, including ergonomic designs, spill-resistant keyboards, multimedia hotkeys, and high-precision tracking.

Logitech MK215: Rs. 1,795

The Logitech MK215 is a popular choice for those looking for an affordable wireless keyboard and mouse combo. The full-size keyboard includes low-profile keys with a silent operation, a spill-resistant design, and eight hotkeys for instant access to frequently used applications and media controls. The mouse offers 1000 dpi high-definition optical tracking, a 3-button design with a scroll wheel, and a battery life of up to 5 months.

HP 200 Wireless Combo: Rs. 1,450

The HP 200 wireless combo is a great option for those who prefer a sleek and stylish design. The full-size keyboard features a slim profile, adjustable legs, and a spill-resistant design, while the mouse provides accurate tracking with a 1000 dpi optical sensor and comfortable usage with its contoured design. The combo connects via a 2.4 GHz wireless USB receiver and provides up to 12 months of battery life for the keyboard and up to 6 months for the mouse.

Amkette Wi-Key Plus - Rs 1,199

The Amkette Wi-Key Plus wireless combo features a full-size keyboard with chiclet keys and a comfortable mouse with a precise optical sensor. The keyboard has low-profile keys with scissor-switch technology for comfortable and quiet typing. It also has multimedia hotkeys for quick access to media controls. The mouse has a high-precision optical sensor with 1200 DPI resolution for accurate tracking. The combo connects wirelessly through a USB receiver with a range of up to 10 meters. It has a long battery life of up to 3 months for the keyboard and up to 6 months for the mouse.

Dell KM117: (Rs. 1999)

The Dell KM117 is a great option for those looking for a wireless keyboard and mouse combo with long battery life. The full-size keyboard features a chiclet-style key design with multimedia keys for easy access to media control functions. The mouse has a compact design with a comfortable grip and accurate tracking with an optical sensor. The combo connects via a 2.4 GHz wireless USB receiver and provides up to 12 months of battery life for both the mouse and keyboard.

iBall Dusky Duo 06: (Rs. 1425)

The iBall Dusky Duo 06 is a budget-friendly wireless keyboard and mouse combo with a sleek and modern design. The keyboard has low-profile keys for comfortable and quiet typing and a spill-resistant design. The mouse has a high-precision optical sensor with 1600 DPI resolution for accurate tracking. The combo connects wirelessly through a USB receiver with a range of up to 10 meters. It has a long battery life of up to 6 months for the keyboard and up to 3 months for the mouse.

A wireless mouse and keyboard combo can be a great addition to your setup, providing convenience and comfort while working.

