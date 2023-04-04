Tuesday, April 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Gadgets
  5. 5 wireless mouse and keyboard combos you can buy for under Rs 2,000

5 wireless mouse and keyboard combos you can buy for under Rs 2,000

The market for wireless keyboard and mouse combo is flooded with numerous options, and it can be a tough task to choose the right one that fits your budget and needs.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2023 10:01 IST
Top five wireless mouse and keyboard
Image Source : FREEPIK Top five wireless mouse and keyboard combos you can buy for under Rs 2,000

Wireless technology has become a necessity, and a wireless keyboard and mouse combo can be a great addition to your home or office setup, providing convenience and comfort while working. The market is flooded with numerous options, and it can be a daunting task to choose the right one that fits your budget and needs. 

Here is a list of the 5 best wireless mouse and keyboard combos available for under Rs 2,000. These combos come with a range of features, including ergonomic designs, spill-resistant keyboards, multimedia hotkeys, and high-precision tracking. 

Logitech MK215: Rs. 1,795

The Logitech MK215 is a popular choice for those looking for an affordable wireless keyboard and mouse combo. The full-size keyboard includes low-profile keys with a silent operation, a spill-resistant design, and eight hotkeys for instant access to frequently used applications and media controls. The mouse offers 1000 dpi high-definition optical tracking, a 3-button design with a scroll wheel, and a battery life of up to 5 months. 

HP 200 Wireless Combo: Rs. 1,450

The HP 200 wireless combo is a great option for those who prefer a sleek and stylish design. The full-size keyboard features a slim profile, adjustable legs, and a spill-resistant design, while the mouse provides accurate tracking with a 1000 dpi optical sensor and comfortable usage with its contoured design. The combo connects via a 2.4 GHz wireless USB receiver and provides up to 12 months of battery life for the keyboard and up to 6 months for the mouse.

ALSO READ: How to clear WhatsApp storage on Android: Step-by-step guide

 

Amkette Wi-Key Plus - Rs 1,199

The Amkette Wi-Key Plus wireless combo features a full-size keyboard with chiclet keys and a comfortable mouse with a precise optical sensor. The keyboard has low-profile keys with scissor-switch technology for comfortable and quiet typing. It also has multimedia hotkeys for quick access to media controls. The mouse has a high-precision optical sensor with 1200 DPI resolution for accurate tracking. The combo connects wirelessly through a USB receiver with a range of up to 10 meters. It has a long battery life of up to 3 months for the keyboard and up to 6 months for the mouse.

Dell KM117: (Rs. 1999)

Related Stories
Genius introduces new range of Keyboards and mice to India

Genius introduces new range of Keyboards and mice to India

Asus ET2040 AIO: A basic all in one for your home needs

Asus ET2040 AIO: A basic all in one for your home needs

Netgear launches first smart and wireless home security system in India

Netgear launches first smart and wireless home security system in India

Wireless speaker with light sensors, microphone

Wireless speaker with light sensors, microphone

Soon, wireless power zones to charge your phone

Soon, wireless power zones to charge your phone

Wireless device for Breast cancer detection in India and US soon

Wireless device for Breast cancer detection in India and US soon

iPhone 8 rumours: Wireless charging, curved screen, ‘hidden’ home button and more

iPhone 8 rumours: Wireless charging, curved screen, ‘hidden’ home button and more

Goa cops to face action if phone found switched off on holidays

Goa cops to face action if phone found switched off on holidays

Samsung may launch wireless charger along with Note 10

Samsung may launch wireless charger along with Note 10

VingaJoy WC-1007 wireless charger for Qi-enabled devices launched in India

VingaJoy WC-1007 wireless charger for Qi-enabled devices launched in India

Apple to launch AirPods Pro 2 with lossless audio and charging case with sound- Report

Apple to launch AirPods Pro 2 with lossless audio and charging case with sound- Report

boAt Airdopes 601 ANC Review: Flawless play with long battery under 5K

boAt Airdopes 601 ANC Review: Flawless play with long battery under 5K

JBL launches Tune 230 NC and 130 NC TWS at a Rs 4,599 onwards, all you need to know

JBL launches Tune 230 NC and 130 NC TWS at a Rs 4,599 onwards, all you need to know

Google is certainly mocking Apple by dropping headphone jack in Pixel 6a

Google is certainly mocking Apple by dropping headphone jack in Pixel 6a

Syska launches SW300 Polar smartwatch at Rs 2,799: Features, price and availability

Syska launches SW300 Polar smartwatch at Rs 2,799: Features, price and availability

Sony to launch the new LinkBuds S Earth Blue version in November- All you need to know

Sony to launch the new LinkBuds S Earth Blue version in November- All you need to know

Philips launches soundbars with wireless subwoofers in India: Features, price and more

Philips launches soundbars with wireless subwoofers in India: Features, price and more

Netflix collaborates with boAt to launch limited edition noise cancelling range of wireless devices

Netflix collaborates with boAt to launch limited edition noise cancelling range of wireless devices

The Dell KM117 is a great option for those looking for a wireless keyboard and mouse combo with long battery life. The full-size keyboard features a chiclet-style key design with multimedia keys for easy access to media control functions. The mouse has a compact design with a comfortable grip and accurate tracking with an optical sensor. The combo connects via a 2.4 GHz wireless USB receiver and provides up to 12 months of battery life for both the mouse and keyboard.

ALSO READ: 5 tips to enhance your YouTube binge-watching experience

 

iBall Dusky Duo 06: (Rs. 1425)

The iBall Dusky Duo 06 is a budget-friendly wireless keyboard and mouse combo with a sleek and modern design. The keyboard has low-profile keys for comfortable and quiet typing and a spill-resistant design. The mouse has a high-precision optical sensor with 1600 DPI resolution for accurate tracking. The combo connects wirelessly through a USB receiver with a range of up to 10 meters. It has a long battery life of up to 6 months for the keyboard and up to 3 months for the mouse.

A wireless mouse and keyboard combo can be a great addition to your setup, providing convenience and comfort while working.

ALSO READ: Toll tax hike: Highway and expressway rates hiked; effective from April 1

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Gadgets Section

Top News

Related Gadgets News

Latest News