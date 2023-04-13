Follow us on Image Source : FILE Best smartphones to buy under Rs 60,000

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 60,000: India is one of the fastest-growing smartphone markets in the world, with an increasing demand for high-performance devices that cater to a range of budgets. With so many options available in the market, it can be challenging to find the right smartphone that fits both your budget and requirements. However, in March 2023, there are several excellent smartphones available in India for under Rs 60,000 that offer top-notch features and performance.

Here is the list of the best three inexpensive flagship smartphones available in India this March, all of which cost less than Rs 60,000. OnePlus 11 5G, Google Pixel 7, and iQOO 11 5G are among the devices on the list.

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus has been known for offering premium features at affordable prices, and the OnePlus 11 5G is no exception. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU and up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device also has a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP monochrome camera. It costs Rs 54,999, making it an excellent choice for anybody searching for a powerful smartphone at a reasonable price.

Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 is another great option for anyone looking for a premium smartphone without breaking the bank. It comes with a 6.2-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 CPU. The device also has a dual-camera setup with a 12.2MP primary camera and a 16MP ultra-wide camera. The Google Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 57,999, making it a great option for anyone looking for a great camera and a pure Android experience.

iQOO 11 5G

The iQOO 11 5G is a great option for anyone looking for a powerful gaming smartphone at an affordable price. It comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device also has a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It is priced at Rs 49,990, making it a great option for anyone looking for a powerful smartphone with great gaming performance.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G successor is priced in the same range as the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. The device has a glass back and a 120Hz AMOLED display. The flat 6.67-inch screen has a hole-punch cutout. The 200-megapixel main camera is its standout feature. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera are also included in the triple-camera configuration. A 16-megapixel front camera is available for selfies. The phone is priced at 30000 Rs.

The Note 12 Pro+ 5G operates on the Android 12-based MIUI 13, which is disappointing for some critics given that competitors ship with Android 13. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

Fusion Motorola Edge 30

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion tries to find the proper mix by combining flagship-grade hardware with a premium design. The device is positioned between the Motorola Edge 30 5G and the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, both of which were released earlier this year. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is priced at Rs 42,999 and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is powered by the Android 12-based MyUx skin, which provides a close-to-stock Android experience.

These smartphones offer great value for money and are perfect for anyone looking for a premium smartphone without breaking the bank. Whether you are looking for a great camera, powerful performance, or a great gaming experience these smartphones have got you covered.

Latest Technology News