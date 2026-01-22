'Close cooperation is vital': PM Modi speaks to Brazil's Lula da Silva, reviews strong momentum in ties In a post on X (previously Twitter), the prime minister said he is looking forward to welcoming Lula in India soon and said a close cooperation between New Delhi and Brasilia are essential for the Global South.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, with the two leaders reviewing the 'strong momentum' in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership. In a post on X (previously Twitter), the prime minister said he is looking forward to welcoming Lula in India soon and said a close cooperation between New Delhi and Brasilia are essential for the Global South.

"Glad to speak with President Lula," PM Modi said on X, while tagging Lula. "We reviewed the strong momentum in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, which is poised to scale new heights in the year ahead. Our close cooperation is vital for advancing the shared interests of the Global South. I look forward to welcoming him to India soon."

Lula is expected to visit India in February where he will attend the five-day AI Impact Summit. Apart from the Brazilian president, France's Emmanuel Macron will also attend the event, which will be inaugurated by PM Modi. Interestingly, both India and Brazil are facing massive tariffs by the United States (US), a move that both countries have criticised.

On India, the US has imposed a total of 50 per cent tariffs on India for procuring Russian oil. Although Trump has criticised India for buying Russian oil, he has maintained that PM Modi is his 'great friend', while also expressing hopes that New Delhi and Washington will soon do a 'good' trade deal.

Later, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed Trump's statement, calling them very encouraging. "India's message here is very clear on how the prime minister has transformed and opened the Indian economy in the last 11 years. This time's message is partner with India and subscribe to the future," he told news agency PTI.

The minister said India has also told the world that it is open to ideas as well. "Be it semiconductor industry, AI, manufacturing, green energy or any other sector, we want to partner with the world everywhere," he added.