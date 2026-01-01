BRICS: What are key highlights, vision and theme of India's 2026 Presidency Under India’s leadership, BRICS will focus on a “Humanity First” framework, aiming to place human welfare, equity, and inclusive growth at the center of global economic and political discussions.

New Delhi:

India is set to assume the BRICS Presidency in 2026, taking over from Brazil. The forum, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has emerged as a key platform for economic cooperation, political dialogue, and shared development among major emerging economies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined India’s vision for the 2026 Presidency during the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil, shedding light on a people-centric and humanity-first approach.

The ‘humanity-first’ theme

Under India’s leadership, BRICS will focus on a “Humanity First” framework, aiming to place human welfare, equity, and inclusive growth at the center of global economic and political discussions.

“Just as we brought inclusivity to our G20 Presidency and prioritized the concerns of the Global South, we will advance BRICS with a people-centric approach and the spirit of Humanity First,” PM Modi said.

Four core pillars of India’s BRICS presidency

India’s vision is anchored on four key pillars, summarizing the priorities of the upcoming chairmanship:

1. Resilience

Strengthen economic and strategic systems across member countries.

Build capacity to withstand future shocks economic, environmental, or health-related.

Encourage cooperation in supply chains, finance, and risk management.

2. Innovation

Promote collaboration in emerging technologies such as AI, clean energy, biotechnology, and digital infrastructure.

Facilitate knowledge sharing, joint research programs, and startup growth among BRICS nations.

3. Cooperation

Reinforce BRICS as a platform for dialogue on economic, political, and cultural issues.

Strengthen collaboration on global challenges like public health, climate change, SDGs, and international peace.

4. Sustainability

Focus on green energy transitions, climate finance, and sustainable urban development.

Align economic growth with environmental responsibility and long-term ecological balance.

During its Presidency, India aims to:

Host ministerial meetings and summits on technology, climate, health, and finance.

Promote sustainable infrastructure projects via the New Development Bank (NDB).

Enhance partnerships with platforms like G20, UN, and regional economic blocs.

The 17th BRICS Summit held in Brazil in July 2025 brought together leaders from BRICS nations along with new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, UAE, and Indonesia. India will officially take over the BRICS chairmanship in 2026, aiming to transform the forum with a forward-looking, humanity-first approach.