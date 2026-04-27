LeT commander Sheikh Afridi killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in targeted attack: Reports

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Pakistan):

An unidentified armed attacker has reportedly killed Sheikh Afridi, a senior commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Several media reports suggest the incident was a planned assassination.



Afridi was considered a close aide of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed and was believed to play an important role in overseeing the organisation’s activities in the region. Officials are treating the killing as a targeted strike, given his influence and the circumstances of the attack.

The incident adds to a recent series of attacks involving individuals linked to terrorist groups operating from Pakistan.

Earlier this month, LeT co-founder Amir Hamza was also attacked by unknown assailants in Lahore on April 16. Initial reports suggested that the 66-year-old leader, regarded as one of the most senior figures in the organisation after Hafiz Saeed, was seriously injured, with some accounts indicating he may have died later from his injuries.

In another development in March, Mohammad Tahir Anwar, the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, was reported dead in Pakistan under unclear circumstances. His death was confirmed in a statement released on the group’s official Telegram channel, which also announced funeral arrangements at Jamia Usman-o-Ali in Bahawalpur.

Who was Sheikh Afridi?

Afridi was believed to have held a senior position within the regional network of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He was considered an influential figure in the group’s local structure.

According to reports, Afridi was actively involved in recruiting individuals for the organisation and spreading its ideology. He is also said to have played a part in coordinating activities and assisting with the movement and training of operatives linked to the group.

Afridi, who belonged to the Afridi tribe of the Khyber region, was thought to have strong local ties. These connections are believed to have helped him maintain his influence and operate within the area over time.

Security officials had suspected his involvement in activities connected to operations targeting Jammu and Kashmir.