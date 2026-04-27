DC vs RCB: Head-to-Head record ahead game 39 in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue their ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 campaign by locking horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The two sides will take on each other on April 27 and will aim to put in a good showing.

Delhi Capitals will come into the game on the back of a disheartening loss. The side took on Punjab Kings in their previous clash, and batting first, the side posted a total of 264 runs in the first innings of the game. Expecting a comfortable victory, DC succumbed to a hefty loss as Punjab Kings registered a historic win, chasing down the target.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru sit in second place quite comfortably, with five wins and two losses in seven matches. RCB will hope for another good showing as they take on Capitals.

RCB vs DC head-to-head record:

It is worth noting that both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have taken on each other in the IPL 34 times. RCB has won the tie 19 times, whereas DC has emerged victorious 13 times. Once the game has been tied, whereas one game has produced no result.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk ChouhanKishore, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood

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