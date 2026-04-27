Ladakh gets five new districts as LG Saxena approves proposal | Check names

Leh:

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday (April 27) announced the creation of five new districts in the Union Territory, calling it a "historic day" for the region. With this, Ladakh will now have seven districts, up from the existing two. The existing two districts are Leh and Kargil.

Five new districts of Ladakh

The new districts are:

Nubra Sham Changthang Zanskar Drass

In a post on X, the LG said he had approved the notification for the formation of five districts, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the people. "A historic day for Ladakh. I have approved the notification for the creation of five new districts in Ladakh, fulfilling the aspirations and long-pending demand of the people of Ladakh. With the creation of five new districts - Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar, and Drass - Ladakh will now have seven districts, from the existing two," said the LG.

MHA had approved proposal in August 2024

He said the move aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed and prosperous Ladakh. The decision had earlier received approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in August 2024.

LG Saxena said the creation of new districts would strengthen grassroots governance, decentralise administration, and ensure faster delivery of public services, particularly in remote and far-flung areas. "This transformative decision, already approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs in August 2024, under the leadership of Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, would strengthen grassroots governance, decentralise administration & ensures faster delivery of public services to the people of Ladakh, especially those in remote & far-flung areas," he said.

He added that the move would also open up new opportunities for growth, employment, and entrepreneurship, bringing governance closer to the people and contributing to the overall development of the region.

"Creation of new districts, apart from bringing governance closer to citizens, will create new avenues for growth, employment, and entrepreneurship. I reaffirm my commitment to ensuring that every citizen of Ladakh benefits from this historic decision, as we move together towards a brighter, stronger, and more prosperous future," he added.

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