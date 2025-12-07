Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates 125 border infrastructure projects in Ladakh The projects include 28 roads, 93 bridges, and 4 major infrastructure facilities spread across seven states and two Union Territories, including Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Mizoram.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday inaugurated 125 key infrastructure projects built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), marking a major step toward strengthening India’s border connectivity and military preparedness. The projects were launched from the Shyok Tunnel in Ladakh.

The projects include 28 roads, 93 bridges, and 4 major infrastructure facilities spread across seven states and two Union Territories, including Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Mizoram.

Speaking at the event, Rajnath Singh praised BRO for its work in high-altitude, snowbound, desert and flood-prone regions, noting that the upgraded infrastructure will significantly improve troop mobility and benefit people living in remote border areas.

He said timely completion of these projects reflects the government’s commitment to both national security and regional development. BRO’s budget has also been increased from Rs 6,500 crore to Rs 7,146 crore. In the past two years, BRO has completed 356 infrastructure projects, marking a new benchmark in strategic development.

Shyok Tunnel and 3D-printed facility among key projects

The most significant projects inaugurated are the 920-metre Shyok Tunnel in Ladakh and a 3D-printed HAD Complex in Chandigarh. The Shyok Tunnel will allow smooth movement through an area prone to landslides and avalanches, ensuring uninterrupted access to forward military posts.

Infrastructure push in Northeast and remote regions

A large share of the new works has been completed in the northeastern states, improving road and bridge connectivity along the eastern borders. In Arunachal Pradesh, new roads and bridges including the Sela–Chabrela–BJG Road and Lumla bridges will provide alternate access to Tawang and enhance movement to forward areas.

In Sikkim, upgraded routes like the Kalep–Gaigong Road and vital bridges have strengthened connectivity, especially in post-disaster situations.

In Mizoram, new infrastructure along the Lawngtlai–Diltlang–Parva axis has improved access to remote border villages and strengthened logistics along the India–Myanmar and India–Bangladesh borders.

BRO Director General Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan expressed gratitude for the government’s continued support and said the organisation has become the preferred agency for major ministries. BRO reaffirmed its motto, “Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam” (Everything is achievable through hard work).