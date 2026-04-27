Virat Kohli inches away from IPL immortality as RCB gear up for DC clash at Kotla

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Virat Kohli is on the brink of another massive IPL record as his team gears up for the IPL 2026 clash against the Delhi Capitals on Monday, April 27. Kohli, the IPL run-machine, is having another stellar season in the Red and Black as he has already amassed 328 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 163.18, which is his best in any season.

Kohli was the vital in RCB's chase of 206 against the Gujarat Titans in their previous match, having scored 81 from 44 balls before he was dismissed by Jason Holder. The batting maestro was all set to achieve a massive IPL record and yet another hundred before getting played on.

Kohli set to become first player to 9K IPL runs

Meanwhile, Kohli is just 11 runs away from becoming the first player in the history of the Indian cash-rich league to score 9000 runs. He has currently scored 8989 runs in 266 innings at an average of 39.95 and a strike rate of 133.76 with eight centuries and 66 half tons. Kohli is already the only batter with more than 8000 runs in IPL and will be the first to get to the 9000-mark.

Players to score most runs in IPL:

1 - Virat Kohli: 8989 runs in 266 innings

2 - Rohit Sharma: 7183 runs in 271 innings

3 - Shikhar Dhawan: 6769 runs in 221 innings

4 - David Warner: 6565 runs in 184 innings

5 - KL Rahul: 5579 runs in 143 innings

Kohli needs 129 runs for another huge record

Meanwhile, Kohli is closing in on another huge record. He is just 129 runs away from becoming the first Indian batter to score 14000 runs in T20 cricket. Currently, Kohli has made 13871 runs in 404 innings with nine centuries and 108 fifties. The next Indian on the list is Rohit Sharma, who has made 12385 runs in 454 innings, with Shikhar Dhawan being a distant third with 9797 runs in 331 outings.

RCB second on table

RCB are running second on the points table after winning five matches from their first seven matches. RCB suffered one of their two defeats to DC earlier this season and would look to get their redemption done in Delhi.

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